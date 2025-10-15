Police chase ends in Buckhead crash; shooting suspect arrested

ATLANTA — A man is facing charges after a chase across metro Atlanta ended in a crash outside the Shepherd Center in Buckhead.

Authorities say it began in Clayton County, when Henry County officials alerted police that a shooting suspect was fleeing their jurisdiction. Clayton County officers later spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it.

The driver took off, leading police on a chase that stretched across several parts of metro Atlanta. Investigators say the suspect hit four different vehicles during the pursuit before crashing on Peachtree Road.

The driver was taken into custody at the scene. Police have not released the suspect’s name.