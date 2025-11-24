Crime And Law

Person found shot inside SUV at Stone Mountain apartment complex

By WSB Radio News Staff
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA — DeKalb County police are investigating after a person was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a white Jeep at the Whitney Chase Apartments. Officers rushed the victim to a hospital after discovering them shot several times.

DeKalb County Public Information Officer Blaine Clark says the investigation remains “ongoing and active” as detectives work to determine what led up to the shooting.

The apartment complex is being treated as a crime scene while police search for answers. Anyone with information is urged to contact the DeKalb County Police Department

