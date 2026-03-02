Parents charged after 8-year-old brings gun to elementary school

HALL COUNTY, GA — The parents of an 8-year-old student found with a gun last week at Myers Elementary School have been charged, according to police.

Myers Elementary School

Authorities say 31-year-old Heather Rodriguez and 31-year-old Cristian Rodriguez, both of Gainesville, were arrested and charged with reckless conduct, a misdemeanor, for leaving the weapon unsecured and accessible to their son.

Police say the child got the gun from the console of his parents’ vehicle and took it into his second-grade classroom.

Another student told a teacher about the gun.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.