Pair of shootings leave one man dead, toddler injured in metro Atlanta

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Authorities are searching for suspects after a pair of shootings kept police busy in Clayton County Wednesday night.

In the first incident, officers responded to a report of a person shot at the Emerald Point Apartments off Roberts Drive in Riverdale. When police arrived, they found a man dead inside a pickup truck parked at the complex.

Witnesses told investigators they saw two males, ages 17 and 20 running from the area after the shooting.

The second shooting happened on Twin Creek Court just before 7 p.m. Authorities say a 2-year-old was shot in the leg and a woman was grazed by a bullet on her back. Both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Authorities say they do not have any suspects or motives in either shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.