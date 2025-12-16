Owners of metro Atlanta behavioral health facility indicted on Medicaid fraud charges

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The owners of a metro Atlanta behavioral health facility have been indicted in DeKalb County on Medicaid fraud charges.

Kim and Marcel Higgins of Woodstock are accused of defrauding the government program out of nearly $1.5 million, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors allege the couple’s business, Overcomers Day Services, submitted Medicaid payment claims for services that were either never provided or were performed by unqualified workers. The facility was said to offer intensive family intervention services for children.

No additional details have been released about the case.