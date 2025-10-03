Operation ‘Johns and Bonds’ leads to five arrests in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, GA — Five people on pandering charges as part of Operation “Johns and Bonds” by Henry County Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Human and Exploitation and Trafficking Unit (HEAT).

The operation is focused on reducing the commercial sex trade.

Among those arrested is 55-year-old Kerry Vanderford of Hampton, a teacher at Luella High School.

The operation also led to the arrest of a Clarke County jailer and a U.S. Customs agent.

Officials say one woman was safely recovered during the operation. The joint effort between Henry County Police and the GBI underscores ongoing efforts to combat commercial sex trafficking in the area.