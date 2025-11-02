Crime And Law

One woman dead, two injured after overnight shooting in Carrollton

By WSB Radio News Staff
6th Street Shooting Carrollton
By WSB Radio News Staff

CARROLLTON, GA — Police are investigating after a woman was killed and two others were injured in an overnight shooting in Carrollton.

Officers responded to a report of a fight on 6th Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say the altercation ended in gunfire, leaving one woman dead at the scene.

Another woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, while a third victim was transported by private vehicle to a hospital in Atlanta.

Carrollton Police say the investigation remains active as they work to determine what led to the shooting.

