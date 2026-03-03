One injured, suspect detained after MARTA station shooting

ATLANTA — One man was wounded and another is in custody following a shooting at the Arts Center MARTA station.

Transit police responded to a call of shots fired and upon arrival, found a man near the escalators suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

“We were able to get one male suspect in custody, and he is currently being interviewed,” Sgt. Monique Hill said.

Hill says the victim was alert, conscious and breathing when he was transported to an area hospital.

Police are reviewing surveillance cameras as they work to determine what led to the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.