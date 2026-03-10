One dead, two injured in shooting outside house party

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County police are investigating a triple shooting outside a home in the Belvedere Park area that left one man dead and two others injured.

Police say the shooting happened outside a home in the 3100 block of Bluebird Lane in Decatur.

According to investigators, a party was taking place inside the home when shots were fired outside.

Officers say three people were shot. One man died. Two others were rushed to the hospital with what DeKalb County police describe as moderate injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say there is currently no information on suspects or any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb County Police.

WSB Radio’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story.