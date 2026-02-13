Officer-involved crash shuts down highway for hours in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County police are investigating an officer-involved collision that shut down I-575 near Chastain Road for hours Friday morning.

Police say Officer Zelaya-Cruz was traveling southbound, responding to a separate crash, with blue lights activated when the collision happened.

According to police, a Ford Edge driven by 60-year-old Robert Morales was in a neighboring lane. Officers say Zelaya-Cruz attempted to change lanes when Morales allegedly failed to yield to the emergency vehicle, colliding with the driver’s side of the patrol car.

Both Officer Zelaya-Cruz and Morales were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.