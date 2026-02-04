Officer injured after driver fails to move over on I-20

COBB COUNTY, GA — A Cobb County police officer is among two people injured in a crash on I-20 that caused hours-long traffic delays Wednesday morning.

Cobb police say Officer A. Minard was parked in a marked patrol car with emergency lights on while assisting at the scene of an unrelated traffic crash on I-20 eastbound near Riverside Parkway.

Police say 23-year-old Kennedy Scott of Indianapolis failed to observe the Move Over Law and rear-ended the patrol car.

The impact sent the police vehicle into a concrete wall. Authorities say Scott’s Toyota Prius went off the roadway, crossed all lanes, and down an embankment.

Officer Minard suffered minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Scott was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Cobb police say the crash serves as a reminder for drivers to move over when they see flashing emergency lights.

WSB Radio’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story.