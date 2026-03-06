Officer injured after confrontation with suspect at DeKalb shopping center

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A DeKalb County police officer was injured and a suspect is in custody after authorities say the suspect allegedly stabbed the officer at a shopping center Thursday night.

Police said officers were called to a shopping center in the 5400 block of Covington Highway after reports of an intoxicated person disturbing customers.

According to police, officers fought with the suspect after the person pulled out a knife.

Officials said the injured officer is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect is being treated for minor injuries