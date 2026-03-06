Crime And Law

Officer injured after confrontation with suspect at DeKalb shopping center

By WSB Radio News Staff
Man with knife attacks officers, police say
By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A DeKalb County police officer was injured and a suspect is in custody after authorities say the suspect allegedly stabbed the officer at a shopping center Thursday night.

Police said officers were called to a shopping center in the 5400 block of Covington Highway after reports of an intoxicated person disturbing customers.

According to police, officers fought with the suspect after the person pulled out a knife.

Officials said the injured officer is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect is being treated for minor injuries

