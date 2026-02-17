Officer discovers fentanyl, meth after stopping to help stranded driver

WOODSTOCK, GA — Woodstock police credit an officer with helping take what they describe as a dangerous criminal and a lethal amount of illegal drugs off the streets.

Police say Corporal Joshua Buckner stopped to assist a stranded driver when he smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

According to the department, Buckner then noticed a passenger had tattoos representing the Los Suernos gang, which police say is known for violence and dealing drugs.

The department says the officer went on to find fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia inside the car.