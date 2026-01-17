Nurse accused of smuggling drugs at Fulton County Jail faces charges

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A former nurse contractor at the Fulton County Jail was arrested after being accused of smuggling marijuana into the facility and having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

Naomi Anthony was taken into custody Wednesday as she arrived for work, authorities said.

During the investigation, officials said they recovered a note from another nurse that referenced bringing marijuana and food into the jail for an inmate and alleged sexual activity in the nurse station.

The note also included the inmate’s name, McCray Antoine Feti, and claimed Anthony was paid $1,300 via Cash App, according to officials.