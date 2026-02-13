Norcross man convicted in multi-million-dollar fencing ring, sentenced to prison

NORCROSS, GA — A Norcross man has been convicted and sentenced in connection with a multi-million-dollar fencing operation, the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office said.

41-year-old Kong Ni profited from shipping stolen, blacklisted items overseas and was found guilty of racketeering.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Police investigating reports of porch theft identified Ni as a suspect. During a search of his home last year, authorities recovered more than $5 million worth of stolen electronics and $1.2 million in cash.