Newton County expands manhunt after inmate’s escape and reported sightings

NEWTON COUNTY, GA — Authorities have widened their search after an inmate from Rockdale County who escaped Monday morning was reportedly spotted in Newton County.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to a possible sighting of escaped inmate Timothy Shane in Newton County, one county over from where he was last known to be Tuesday morning.

Deputies have established a perimeter in the area of Old Monticello, Jackson Highway, Covington Bypass Road, Flat Shoals Road and Washington Street as the manhunt continues.

Investigators advise people in that area to be cautious and avoid leaving vehicles unlocked or running. Shane is still believed to be armed and dangerous.

Sheriff’s officials say Shane has been on the run since early Monday morning, after escaping during a mental health check at Grady Hospital in downtown Atlanta.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Anyone who sees Shane is urged not to approach him and instead call the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office or dial 911.

According to investigators, the inmate, escaped custody from Grady Memorial Hospital, stealing a gun and two vehicles in the process. He was last seen being picked up by an Uber driver at a grocery store in Henry County.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has now issued an alert after possible sightings of the armed and dangerous man in its jurisdiction. Local law enforcement agencies are coordinating to locate him.

WSB Radio has reached out to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office for more details.

The search remains ongoing as authorities urge anyone with information to come forward.