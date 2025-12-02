Manhunt expands into multiple counties for ‘armed and dangerous’ inmate who escaped Grady Hospital

ATLANTA — The search for a Rockdale County inmate who escaped custody at Grady Memorial Hospital has now stretched into Henry County as law enforcement enters a second day of the manhunt.

Rockdale County deputies initially took 52-year-old Timothy Shane to the hospital for a mental health examination when he slipped away from custody early Monday. Investigators say he stole an SUV with a handgun inside, crashed it about a mile away on Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard, and ran off wearing only a hospital gown and no shoes.

A short time later, police say Shane was seen on surveillance video stealing a silver Pontiac Grand Prix near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. That car was found at a Publix on Highway 155 in Henry County, but Shane was not with it. Officials say it is unclear whether he stole a third vehicle or is still on foot.

Shane is now believed to be wearing a red hoodie and dark blue pants. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 52 years old, with a buzz cut. Investigators warn he is considered armed and dangerous.

Rockdale County officials say Shane has a history of escape attempts and was in jail on felony drug and weapons charges. “Our agency along with other assisting agencies have multiple units in the area searching for inmate Shane,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who sees Shane or has information on his location is urged to call 911 or contact the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.