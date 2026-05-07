Murder arrest made in deadly Atlantic Station shootout

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested two people in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year at Atlantic Station.

Police say the shooting happened March 30 inside an apartment on 18th Street. Investigators say one man was killed and two other people were injured during the shootout.

Atlanta police identified the man who died as Donnie Harber. Another man and a woman were also injured.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Fugitive Unit arrested 24-year-old Cortez Watkins, who is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police also arrested 33-year-old Erica Norwood, who faces charges of tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana.

Investigators later classified the shooting as a felon killed by a private citizen.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.