1 dead, others injured in Midtown Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after one person was killed and others were injured in Midtown Atlanta on Monday.

Police responded to a report of a shooting near the 200 block of 18th Street around 5:47 p.m.

“Upon arriving on the scene, officers located three adult victims who had all sustained apparent gunshot wounds,” Atlanta police officials said.

A 32-year-old woman and 26-year-old man were rushed to the hospital. A second adult male victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he later died, Atlanta police said.

The identity of the victim was not released.

Police officials say that the shooting did not occur on Atlantic Station property, but there is a heavy police activity on 18th Street near the busy shopping district.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

“The investigation is ongoing, please avoid Market St. and the surrounding area. If you see something, say something, share something,” Atlanta police officials said.