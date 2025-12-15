Motorcyclist killed after car turns in front of him in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, GA — A motorcycle driver was killed following a crash in Cobb County, police said.

Officers said 34-year-old Tyler Key was thrown from his motorcycle when a car turned in front of him on Stilesboro Road. Police said the crash happened as the driver of a Toyota Camry, a 78-year-old, was attempting to turn onto Mack Dobbs Road and apparently caused the collision.

Key was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Camry suffered minor injuries.

Police said no charges have been announced at this time as the investigation continues.