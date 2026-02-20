Mother faces charges after boy accidentally shot himself with gun in metro Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — The mother of a four-year-old boy who found a gun and accidentally shot himself in the hand is now facing charges in Gwinnett County.

Police say 29-year-old Nicole Johnson was in a parking lot eating breakfast with her son in the car when the incident occurred.

While Johnson was on the phone, her son got hold of a gun that was in the glove compartment of the car and accidentally fired, striking himself in the hand.

Johnson was charged with reckless conduct and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail where she was later released on bond.

The child was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for treatment. The boy’s current condition is unknown.

“This incident serves as another serious reminder of the importance of properly securing firearms,” said Assistant Chief Chris Smith, Commander of the Criminal Investigations Division for the Gwinnett County Police Department. “Firearms should always be unloaded, locked, and stored out of reach of children. A moment of inattention can have life-altering consequences.”