Crime And Law

Metro Atlanta woman convicted of vehicular homicide in 2018 death of a boy sentenced to prison

By WSB Radio News Staff
A gavel on an old desk on a blurred background
(thodonal - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A woman convicted of vehicular homicide in the 2018 death of a five-year old boy in Decatur has been sentenced to 15 years with five to serve in custody.

According to a DeKalb County jury, Michelle Wierson, 59, of Acworth, was found guilty, but mentally ill in the death of Miles Jenness.

Prosecutors say Wierson was speeding on a residential street when she hit two cars.

During the trial, Wierson’s attorney’s said she had a psychotic break and thought god told her that her daughter was in danger and she needed to save her.

Top Stories


Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage