Metro Atlanta woman convicted of vehicular homicide in 2018 death of a boy sentenced to prison

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A woman convicted of vehicular homicide in the 2018 death of a five-year old boy in Decatur has been sentenced to 15 years with five to serve in custody.

According to a DeKalb County jury, Michelle Wierson, 59, of Acworth, was found guilty, but mentally ill in the death of Miles Jenness.

Prosecutors say Wierson was speeding on a residential street when she hit two cars.

During the trial, Wierson’s attorney’s said she had a psychotic break and thought god told her that her daughter was in danger and she needed to save her.