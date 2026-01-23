Metro Atlanta woman charged after dogs found living in deplorable conditions, police say

POWDER SPRINGS, GA — A Powder Springs woman is facing animal cruelty charges after police say her dogs were found living in deplorable conditions inside her home.

Cobb County Police Department says officers were led to the home of Kenesha Renee Roberts on Ridge Crest Drive after noticing what an arrest warrant describes as a “horrendous” odor coming from the residence.

According to police, officers found 10 dogs inside the home, eight males and two females, all described as American pit bull type dogs. Investigators say the dogs were kept in wire cages and were sitting in their own waste.

Police say one of the dogs had a medical condition that had not been treated. That led to an additional charge of abandonment of a domesticated animal.

Roberts has been charged with animal cruelty and abandonment. She has since been released from jail on a $10,000 bond.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.