Metro Atlanta woman accused of stealing more than $4M from Home Depot sentenced to prison

ATLANTA — A former Home Depot employee has been sentenced to three years in federal prison after being accused of stealing more than $4 million from the company.

The U.S. Attorney in Atlanta says Felecia Ingram, 53 of Covington, exploited her position as a gift card sales associate to operate a calculated scheme.

She is accused of stealing more than 8,000 gift cards and selling them on the black market to fund her extravagant gambling lifestyle.

In addition to prison time, Ingram must pay restitution of almost $4 million to Home Depot.