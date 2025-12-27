Metro Atlanta traffic stop leads to arrest of DUI driver, seizure of drugs, guns

DULUTH, GA — Police in Duluth say a post-holiday traffic stop led to the arrest of a driver accused of DUI.

Police officials say just after midnight on Friday, a driver was stopped for failure to maintain lane. During the stop, police seized drugs and guns.

The driver, whose identity was not released by police, faces multiple charges including:

• DUI Alcohol Less Safe

• Failure to Maintain Lane

• No Proof of Insurance

• Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance

• Possession with Intent to Distribute

• Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime (x2)

Police are issuing a reminder to drive safe and to obey traffic laws.

“Not the kind of “holiday spirits” we recommend. Drive sober. Stay safe. We’ll be here — every day of the year,” Duluth police said in a social post.