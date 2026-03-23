Metro Atlanta real-time crime center helps police shut down major drug operation

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A real-time crime center in metro Atlanta is being credited with helping to shut down a major drug operation.

Based on real-time intelligence and undercover operations, a search warrant was obtained and executed at the 6200 block of Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.

“The operation resulted in multiple arrests and an additional search warrant at a nearby location, leading to the seizure of significant quantities of illegal narcotics, firearms, and evidence tied to distribution,” DeKalb County police officials said.

Multiple agencies assisted with the arrests, including SWAT, the Gang Unit, Uniform CID, Tucker Precinct, and federal partners from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Items seized include: