Metro Atlanta real-time crime center helps police shut down major drug operation

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A real-time crime center in metro Atlanta is being credited with helping to shut down a major drug operation.
Based on real-time intelligence and undercover operations, a search warrant was obtained and executed at the 6200 block of Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.
“The operation resulted in multiple arrests and an additional search warrant at a nearby location, leading to the seizure of significant quantities of illegal narcotics, firearms, and evidence tied to distribution,” DeKalb County police officials said.
Multiple agencies assisted with the arrests, including SWAT, the Gang Unit, Uniform CID, Tucker Precinct, and federal partners from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Items seized include:
- 26 firearms
- 13.86 pounds of marijuana
- 1.63 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine
- 3.746 ounces of fentanyl
- 1.61 ounces of powdered cocaine
- 658.2 grams (0.65 kilograms) of cocaine/fentanyl mixture
- 98.3 grams of crack cocaine
- 482 oxycodone pills
- 50 alprazolam pills
- 318 ecstasy/fentanyl pills
- 362.8 grams (12.8 ounces) of THC gummies
- 84.9 grams (2.99 ounces) of psilocybin mushrooms
- 14 digital scales
- 7 vehicles seized pending further investigation