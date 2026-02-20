Metro Atlanta man sentenced to prison for DUI crash that left two women seriously injured

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — A metro Atlanta man is headed to prison in connection to a DUI crash in Cherokee County that left two women seriously injured.

Officials say Deveric Louis Jones, 58, of Canton, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after entering a non-negotiated guilty plea.

One of the victims says the crash turned her life upside down and after multiple surgeries. That victim currently relies on a cane.

The other victim says she will never be able to live a normal life again because of her multiple injuries.