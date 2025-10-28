Crime And Law

Metro Atlanta man convicted on rape charges, sentenced to life in prison

By WSB Radio News Staff
Judge gavel on white background. Law and justice background.
(projectio - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — A metro Atlanta man was sentenced to life in prison after being accused of sex crimes against a 12-year-old girl.

Antonio Eliberto Lopez, 55, of Canton, was convicted on rape, and trafficking of persons for sexual servitude charges.

The abuse began while Lopez visited the girl while her father was at work, prosecutors say. They add that Lopez bought the girl gifts and used his position of power to get what he wanted at her expense.

The girl read a statement about her abuse during Lopez’s trial.

He will be eligible for parole after 30 years, however, prosecutors say he is subject to deportation when he is released.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!