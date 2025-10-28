Metro Atlanta man convicted on rape charges, sentenced to life in prison

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — A metro Atlanta man was sentenced to life in prison after being accused of sex crimes against a 12-year-old girl.

Antonio Eliberto Lopez, 55, of Canton, was convicted on rape, and trafficking of persons for sexual servitude charges.

The abuse began while Lopez visited the girl while her father was at work, prosecutors say. They add that Lopez bought the girl gifts and used his position of power to get what he wanted at her expense.

The girl read a statement about her abuse during Lopez’s trial.

He will be eligible for parole after 30 years, however, prosecutors say he is subject to deportation when he is released.