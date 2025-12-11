Metro Atlanta man charged with dogfighting, fraud

NEWNAN, GA — A 34-year-old metro Atlanta man was arraigned last week on federal charges after being accused of sponsoring dogfighting and fraud.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia says Norman Dixson was accused of sponsoring and exhibiting dogs in animal fighting ventures on seven occasions.

In addition, Dixson was accused of fraud, officials said. He was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 28.

“The indictment alleges that Dixson viciously abused dogs and repeatedly lied to obtain COVID relief funds,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “This depraved and deceitful conduct cannot be tolerated and commands aggressive prosecution.”

Dixson was also charged with conducting Unemployment Insurance (UI) fraud by submitting fraudulent claims to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia officials add “Dixson submitted a false tax form when obtaining the PPP loans and then lied again when seeking forgiveness for the PPP loans he received.”