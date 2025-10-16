Metro Atlanta man charged after leading Indiana authorities on chase with children inside car

ACWORTH, GA — A metro Atlanta man faces charges after leading Indiana State Police on a chase with two children inside his vehicle.

Police say 35-year-old Michael Tapia of Acworth was clocked driving 115 miles per hour on I-65. When an officer tried to pull Tapia over, he refused to stop and continued driving. He eventually pulled over and was arrested.

Tapia faces charges of reckless driving and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

Officials say the two children were not hurt and were released to their mother, who lives in Indiana.