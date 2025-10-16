Crime And Law

Metro Atlanta man charged after leading Indiana authorities on chase with children inside car

By WSB Radio News Staff
A woman is facing charges after she stole over $14,000 worth of underwear from two malls in Arizona during multiple occurrences at the end of last year into 2024.
(blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ACWORTH, GA — A metro Atlanta man faces charges after leading Indiana State Police on a chase with two children inside his vehicle.

Police say 35-year-old Michael Tapia of Acworth was clocked driving 115 miles per hour on I-65. When an officer tried to pull Tapia over, he refused to stop and continued driving. He eventually pulled over and was arrested.

Tapia faces charges of reckless driving and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

Officials say the two children were not hurt and were released to their mother, who lives in Indiana.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!