Crime And Law

Metro Atlanta man arrested in multi-state murder-for-hire investigation

By WSB Radio News Staff
Brookhaven Police make prostitution arrests (Brookhaven Police Department)
By WSB Radio News Staff

BROOKHAVEN, GA — Brookhaven police helped arrest a murder suspect as part of a multi-state homicide investigation.

Authorities say 34-year-old Jerry Wheeler, of Brookhaven, is wanted in connection with the January killing of a 30-year-old man in California. Police investigators say the homicide was a murder-for-hire that was deliberately and methodically planned.

Wheeler is one of four suspects identified in the case. The three other suspects are already in custody.

Wheeler is set to be extradited to California where he faces murder charges.

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