Metro Atlanta man accused of targeting athletes in fraud, sex trafficking schemes indicted

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta man who was accused of targeting professional athletes and celebrities in fraud and sex trafficking schemes has been indicted.

Kwamaine Jerell Ford, 34, of Buford, is accused of targeting professional athletes through phishing scams and engaging in fraud and sex trafficking schemes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

Ford was previously convicted in 2019 for computer fraud and aggravated identity theft after using stolen financial information from victims to spend nearly $325,000, according to officials.

“While serving time for stealing credit card numbers from athletes and celebrities to fund his lifestyle, Ford allegedly engaged in the same conduct again,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Disturbingly, the indictment alleges that Ford went even further and used a fraudulent online persona to traffic a young woman and coerce her to produce hidden camera videos of commercial sex acts with unknowing individuals.”

“Kwamaine Ford clearly did not learn from his prior conviction for a similar scheme. This time, he allegedly escalated his criminal activity, stealing identities and money while also moving into coercion and sex trafficking,” said FBI Georgia Acting Special Agent in Charge Peter Ellis.

According to court documents, beginning in at least November 2020, Ford allegedly posed online as an adult film star and spoofed Apple customer service to obtain login credentials from NBA and NFL players. He is accused of using the credentials to access credit and debit card information for personal spending.

In May 2021, Ford was accused of using the adult film persona to coerce a female victim into engaging in commercial sex acts with professional athletes, coordinating her travel and negotiating payments while taking a cut for himself.

Earlier this month, Ford pleaded not guilty to nine counts of wire fraud, seven counts of computer fraud, one count of access device fraud, four counts of aggravated identity theft, and one count of sex trafficking.

Ford is being held without bail pending trial.