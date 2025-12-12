Metro Atlanta county postal worker resigns after being accused of stealing mail

COBB COUNTY, GA — A Cobb County postal worker resigns after he’s accused of stealing mail with the intent of searching greeting cards for gift cards and cash.

Cobb County police issued warrants for the arrest of 26-year old Acworth man Isis Hinson.

Hinson faces theft by taking and possession of stolen mail charges. Police say he is not currently in custody.

The thefts occurred between Oct. 2 and Dec. 11th, police officials said.

The investigation began on Oct. 29th after a letter carrier reported recovering numerous opened greeting cards from a cluster box in Acworth.