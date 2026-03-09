Metro Atlanta community mourns 12-year-old girl who died after being involved in fight

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — A metro Atlanta community is mourning after a 12-year-old girl died from injuries suffered in a fight last week.

Students and staff at Mason Creek Middle School in Douglas County are mourning the death of 12-year-old student Jada West.

The Douglas County School District released a statement offering condolences and prayers to West’s family and loved ones. The district said grief counselors will be made available for students and staff.

Officials said the fight occurred off campus.

Villa Rica Police are investigating the incident.