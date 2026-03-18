MARTA officer charged in connection to deadly Atlanta crash

ATLANTA — A MARTA police officer has been arrested and charged following a recent deadly crash while on duty.

Officer Deion Alexander turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday. He was responding to a call at the North Avenue Station to assist with an arrest when he collided with a car at the intersection of North Avenue and Peachtree Street.

Officials say multiple injuries were reported in the crash, including a pedestrian, three MARTA officers, and a passenger in the car that was hit.

The pedestrian later died in the hospital from his injuries, officials add. The identity of the victim was not released.

“MARTA officers have a responsibility to keep the public safe when doing their work,” MARTA Police Chief Kreher said. “The entire MARTA Police Department is saddened by this traffic event. Police work is always difficult, but we also have a responsibility to keep the public safe when doing our work. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those involved.”

Alexander faces multiple charges, including Homicide by Vehicle in the 1st Degree, Reckless Driving, Unsafe Operation of an Emergency Vehicle, and Failure to Obey Signs and Control Devices.