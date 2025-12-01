Manhunt underway for inmate who escaped custody at Grady Hospital

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — A manhunt is underway for an inmate who escaped custody during a mental health examination at Grady Hospital.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office says Timothy Shane slipped away from deputies and tried to flee in a stolen SUV, but crashed it less than a mile away on Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard.

Shane crashed near the hospital and ran off on foot. Investigators say he may have a firearm taken from the stolen SUV.

Shane is described as a 5-foot-9 white male with a buzz cut. He was wearing a hospital gown and had no shoes at the time of his escape. Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous and urge anyone who sees him to call 911.