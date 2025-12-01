Crime And Law

Manhunt underway for inmate who escaped custody at Grady Hospital

By WSB Radio News Staff
Inmate escapes, crashes stolen car The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office says Timothy Shane was admitted to Grady Memorial Hospital around midnight and escaped an hour later.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — A manhunt is underway for an inmate who escaped custody during a mental health examination at Grady Hospital.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office says Timothy Shane slipped away from deputies and tried to flee in a stolen SUV, but crashed it less than a mile away on Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard.

Shane crashed near the hospital and ran off on foot. Investigators say he may have a firearm taken from the stolen SUV.

Shane is described as a 5-foot-9 white male with a buzz cut. He was wearing a hospital gown and had no shoes at the time of his escape. Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous and urge anyone who sees him to call 911.

