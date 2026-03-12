Man who tried to escape officers, ran across Atlanta interstate arrested

ATLANTA — Atlanta police arrested a man after he ran away from officers leading to a foot chase across an interstate on Thursday morning.

Around 5:40 a.m., officers responded to an call regarding a male who was stabbed at the 200 block of Memorial Drive St. Upon arrival, officers learned the victim had left the scene before they arrived.

Around 11:30 a.m., police received a call at 1460 Peachtree Street involving who they believed to be the same man. Officers were later informed the man did not belong on the property. When officers attempted to issue a trespass warning, he ran.

The suspect crossed the interstate and headed toward 1660 Peachtree Street, where officers contained the area and arrested him.

The man, whose identity was not released, is believed to have two active warrants from DeKalb County for aggravated assault and robbery.

The investigation remains ongoing.