Man wanted on rape and multiple felony charges arrested in metro Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A man wanted on rape and several other serious charges has been arrested in metro Atlanta.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, with assistance from U.S. Marshals, located and arrested Keleeyus Long in Norcross.

Long faces three counts of rape. He is also charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, first-degree home invasion, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment and third-degree cruelty to children.

Authorities say Long is also wanted by the City of South Fulton Police Department for theft by taking.

Long remains in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.