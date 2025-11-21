Man injured in southwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a gas station in southwest Atlanta on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the intersection of Northside Drive and McDaniel Street after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a male who they say was likely injured by glass.

The identity of the victim and current extent of his injury are unknown.

There is no word about possible suspects or a motive. There is a large police presence investigating.

This is a developing story.