Crime And Law

Man injured in southwest Atlanta shooting

By WSB Radio News Staff
Man shot in southwest Atlanta (WSB-TV)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a gas station in southwest Atlanta on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the intersection of Northside Drive and McDaniel Street after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a male who they say was likely injured by glass.

The identity of the victim and current extent of his injury are unknown.

There is no word about possible suspects or a motive. There is a large police presence investigating.

This is a developing story.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!