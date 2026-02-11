Man sentenced to life without parole in connection with murder at metro Atlanta hotel

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A 38-year-old Alpharetta man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to a fatal shooting at a Gwinnett County hotel.

Demetrius Martin shot and killed 45-year-old Enrique Sanchez in May 2021. According to prosecutors, Martin became angry after accusing his girlfriend of flirting with a man staying in a hotel room upstairs from their own.

Martin fired 17 shots into the room where Sanchez and another man were staying. Sanchez was killed, and the other man was wounded.