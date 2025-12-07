Man sentenced to life in prison for deadly 2020 mass shooting on Auburn Avenue

ATLANTA — A man convicted in a deadly mass shooting that happened during a street takeover in Atlanta five years ago will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Shooting Auburn ATl Jerry Emile was convicted and sentenced in connection with a mass shooting that shook Atlanta. (Source: WSBTV)

Jerry Emile was sentenced to 65 years in prison for murder and other charges connected to the July 5, 2020 shooting on Auburn Avenue that left two people dead and more than a dozen others injured.

Investigators say Emile opened fire into a crowd after a fender bender involving his friend’s car during the event in the Sweet Auburn district. One man was shot 14 times but survived.

Family members of 20-year-old Joshua Ingram and 32-year-old Erica Robinson who were both killed, testified during his sentencing hearing on Thursday.

Another man charged in the case was acquitted, and charges against a second man were dropped. Emile was also injured during the chaos. His attorneys say they plan to appeal the sentence.

WSB Radio’s Tina Douglas contributed to this story.