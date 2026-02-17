Man sentenced to life plus 224 years in child molestation case

WALTON COUNTY, GA — A Walton County man has been sentenced to life in prison followed by 224 years after a jury found him guilty in a child molestation case.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, 47-year-old Clarence Matthew Ivey committed the crimes over several months between late 2019 and mid-2020.

A Walton County jury found Ivey guilty on multiple counts, including aggravated child molestation, child exploitation and possession of methamphetamine.

A judge sentenced Ivey to life in prison plus 224 years.

Prosecutors said the victim received services from multiple local health systems and recovery groups.