Crime And Law

Man sentenced to life plus 224 years in child molestation case

By WSB Radio News Staff
Georgia man sentenced Stock photo of a jail cell. (Charles O'Rear / Corbis Documentary / Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

WALTON COUNTY, GA — A Walton County man has been sentenced to life in prison followed by 224 years after a jury found him guilty in a child molestation case.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, 47-year-old Clarence Matthew Ivey committed the crimes over several months between late 2019 and mid-2020.

A Walton County jury found Ivey guilty on multiple counts, including aggravated child molestation, child exploitation and possession of methamphetamine.

A judge sentenced Ivey to life in prison plus 224 years.

Prosecutors said the victim received services from multiple local health systems and recovery groups.

Top Stories


Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage