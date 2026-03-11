Man previously jailed for child molestation sentenced again in federal case

ATLANTA — A registered sex offender who previously spent about 10 years in state prison for child molestation and sexual exploitation of children has now been sentenced to federal prison for possession of child sex abuse material.

An investigation found 36-year-old Keith Wolf of Cumming began building the collection shortly after his release from state custody.

Wolf has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Officials say the sentence will be followed by 15 years of supervised release and $19,000 in restitution.