Man pleads guilty, sentenced to life in deadly domestic violence case

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — A Douglas County man has been sentenced to life in prison, plus 25 years, after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including malice murder, in a deadly domestic violence incident.

Police say 51-year-old Volanta Walker argued with his wife, Sabrina, in October. Investigators say when she tried to escape their home and ran outside, Walker followed her and shot her. She later died from her injuries.

Authorities say Walker then had a confrontation with police, during which he was shot in the leg by an officer.

A judge sentenced Walker to life in prison plus 25 years and also ordered that he have no contact with his wife’s family.