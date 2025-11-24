Crime And Law

Man killed, second victim injured in shooting outside Southwest Atlanta event hall

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Southwest Atlanta after two people were found shot outside an event hall on Campbellton Road.

Officers arrived and discovered one man who died at the scene. A second victim was taken to Grady Hospital, where he is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say an argument began inside the event hall before the shooting moved outside into the parking lot. Detectives are reviewing camera footage as they work to determine what led up to the incident.

