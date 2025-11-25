Crime And Law

Man killed in northwest Atlanta shooting

By Miles Montgomery
(Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in northwest Atlanta late Monday evening.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Bishop Street just before 10:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say it appears the victim was the driver and early evidence suggests he may have known the person who shot him.

Officers are reviewing surveillance footage for clues.

The identity of the victim was not released.

Top Stories
Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!