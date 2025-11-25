Man killed in northwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in northwest Atlanta late Monday evening.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Bishop Street just before 10:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say it appears the victim was the driver and early evidence suggests he may have known the person who shot him.

Officers are reviewing surveillance footage for clues.

The identity of the victim was not released.