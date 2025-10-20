Man killed on I-75 in apparent road rage incident, police say

ATLANTA — A 21-year-old man found dead along I-75 near the Downtown Connector over the weekend is believed to have been involved in a road rage shooting, according to authorities.

Investigators say the drivers of a silver car and a pickup truck exchanged gunfire on I-75 near Northside Drive. During the confrontation, one of the men got out of his vehicle and began walking on the highway.

Police say that’s when the man was hit by another driver who did not stop. A short time later, an Atlanta Police patrol car traveling northbound also struck him.

Both the Atlanta Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol are investigating the incident. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death following an autopsy.

WSB’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story