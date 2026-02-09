Man killed, another injured in apparent robbery attempt

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway in north DeKalb County after one man was fatally shot and another was injured following an apparent robbery attempt.

Responding officers found the first person dead on Meadowglenn Village Lane off Pleasantdale Road. Officers later found the second person conscious and alert a short distance away on Aztec Road.

The second person was taken to a local hospital. Police have not released details on that person’s condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.