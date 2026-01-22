Man killed after lengthy SWAT standoff in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A lengthy SWAT standoff in DeKalb County ended tragically early Thursday morning after a man barricaded himself inside a home in Lithonia and was shot and killed by officers.

DeKalb law enforcement says officers were called to a home on Young Road after a man refused to exit the house during an eviction proceeding. That response led to a nearly 12-hour standoff.

Authorities say the incident temporarily placed nearby Redan Middle School on lockdown.

Negotiators attempted for hours to get the man to surrender and leave the home, but he refused. When SWAT units approached the residence, authorities say the man fired shots.

Officers returned fire, killing the man. No law enforcement officers were injured during the standoff.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now conducting the investigation.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.