Man dies after shooting at Powder Springs park

COBB COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway after a man was shot at Powder Springs Park in Cobb County.

Powder Springs police say the 30-year-old man suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest. He received medical treatment but later died.

Police say the suspected shooter has been identified as a woman, but investigators say there is no known relationship between the suspect and the victim at this time.

No arrest has been made and the case remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Powder Springs Police Department.